Jefferson County man on probation in crossbow attack now charged with using machete in assault

UPDATED at 4:20 p.m. with charges
HILLSBORO — Jefferson County prosecutors Wednesday charged a High Ridge man with assault in a machete attack. The man already was on probation for firing a crossbow and assault rifle at an acquaintance in 2018.
Ted N.H. Treece, 31, was charged in at-large warrants Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. No bail is allowed.
Treece lives in the 3000 block of Carol Lane in High Ridge. He has no attorney listed in court files for this latest charge.
Police said Treece was still on the loose Wednesday afternoon, a day after he is accused of hitting a man with a machete inside a gas station convenience store in House Springs. Officers were searching for him throughout the day Wednesday, although they weren't continuing the large-scale manhunt they conducted Tuesday near State Highway MM.
Authorities said Treece swung a machete inside the store, hurting a customer, and then side-swiped a school bus with his car as he escaped Tuesday afternoon. The gas station-convenience store was near High Ridge Boulevard and Antire Road.
According to online court records, Treece was convicted in Jefferson County in a previous assault after he fired a crossbow at an acquaintance he accused of damaging his car on July 19, 2018. Authorities said he injured the man's hand with the crossbow, then Treece fired an AR-15 rifle at the man’s feet. The case also involved alleged threats to police and a search that stretched to central Missouri.
He pleaded guilty the next year and was sentenced to three years in prison; but Judge Darrell E. Missey suspended execution of the sentence and put Treece on probation, according to online court records.
A probation violation was filed with the court on July 26. Treece is also facing a pending charge in Jefferson County for domestic assault in May. The arrest warrant said Treece is a persistent offender with four felony convictions, including unlawful use of a weapon in St. Louis city and assault and resisting arrest in Columbia, Missouri. The judge in the Columbia case ordered Treece to undergo anger-management training, among other requirements.
His attorney in the crossbow case, Guy Wold, couldn't be reached for comment.
In Tuesday's attack at the gas station, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said, someone outside the gas station asked Treece what he was doing when he saw Treece put on a ski mask holding a machete. Treece said something to the effect of, "I'm going in to scare a guy," then walked into the gas station's convenience store.
In a video posted on the House Springs community forum Facebook page, a shirtless man wearing a ski mask is seen entering the store. He swung the machete at a customer in the store. Apparently, police said, the side of the machete and not the sharp edge hit the customer, who escaped serious injury and suffered a small cut on his cheek. The customer fought back, throwing beer bottles at the attacker.
Treece, cut by the broken glass, was bloodied when he ran from the store, police said. He got into his car and drove south on Highway 30, then sideswiped the school bus at Highway 30 and State Highway MM. No children were hurt. The man crashed and ran into some woods.
Treece's father, 65-year-old Steve Earnest Treece, was just convicted in July of fatally shooting his wife, Donna Treece, who was Ted Treece's mother. The father lived in Cedar Hill Lakes in Jefferson County and stood over his wife's body on the front porch of their home during a five-hour standoff with police on July 11, 2018.