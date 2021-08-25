Jefferson County man on probation in crossbow attack now charged with using machete in assault

He pleaded guilty the next year and was sentenced to three years in prison; but Judge Darrell E. Missey suspended execution of the sentence and put Treece on probation, according to online court records.

A probation violation was filed with the court on July 26. Treece is also facing a pending charge in Jefferson County for domestic assault in May. The arrest warrant said Treece is a persistent offender with four felony convictions, including unlawful use of a weapon in St. Louis city and assault and resisting arrest in Columbia, Missouri. The judge in the Columbia case ordered Treece to undergo anger-management training, among other requirements.

His attorney in the crossbow case, Guy Wold, couldn't be reached for comment.

In Tuesday's attack at the gas station, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said, someone outside the gas station asked Treece what he was doing when he saw Treece put on a ski mask holding a machete. Treece said something to the effect of, "I'm going in to scare a guy," then walked into the gas station's convenience store.