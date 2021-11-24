 Skip to main content
Jefferson County man pleads guilty to child sex charge
ST. LOUIS — A man from Jefferson County pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a child sex charge and admitted exchanging nude pictures with three teenage girls and having sex with one of them.

Jason V. Draggs admitted exchanging nude pictures with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old in April and May of 2020 and requesting sexual contact with them. The 14-year-old told her family, who contacted police.

An investigation revealed that Draggs had sex with another 14-year-old multiple times and recorded it, his plea agreement says.

On June 25, 2020, St. Louis police tried to arrest Draggs at the Lumiere casino on child sex charges filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. He pulled away and had to be shocked with a Taser, the plea says. He then gave officers a false name.

Draggs is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February. The mandatory minimum sentence for the charge, coercion and enticement of a minor, is 10 years in prison and prosecutors have agreed to ask for that.

Draggs still faces charges including statutory rape, statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

