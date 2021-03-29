 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson County man pleads not guilty to explosives charge amid pipe bomb investigation
0 comments

Jefferson County man pleads not guilty to explosives charge amid pipe bomb investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man from Jefferson County who has allegedly admitted making pipe bombs and using methamphetamines, pleaded not guilty Monday to a federal charge of transporting explosive materials.

Archie Richardson, 41, was arrested after authorities had repeatedly been called about the sounds of explosions near his home on Timber Lane in High Ridge, charging documents say. His lawyer could not be reached immediately for comment.

Area residents told special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that the explosions had been going on for six months, shortly after he built a stand-alone shed in his backyard, charging documents say.

Agents searched the area with explosives-sniffing dogs and found metal, PVC and cardboard pipes, the charging documents say.

On March 12, they executed a search warrant, finding explosive materials, a gun and a notebook referencing the anti-government Sovereign Citizen movement in Richardson's truck, as well as explosive materials, a rifle and what appeared to be methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms in his house. Richardson admitted making homemade explosives and said he used meth every other day, the charging documents say.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Can the region help Main Street firms recover?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports