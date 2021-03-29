Jefferson County man pleads not guilty to explosives charge amid pipe bomb investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man from Jefferson County who has allegedly admitted making pipe bombs and using methamphetamines, pleaded not guilty Monday to a federal charge of transporting explosive materials.

Archie Richardson, 41, was arrested after authorities had repeatedly been called about the sounds of explosions near his home on Timber Lane in High Ridge, charging documents say. His lawyer could not be reached immediately for comment.

Area residents told special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that the explosions had been going on for six months, shortly after he built a stand-alone shed in his backyard, charging documents say.

Agents searched the area with explosives-sniffing dogs and found metal, PVC and cardboard pipes, the charging documents say.

On March 12, they executed a search warrant, finding explosive materials, a gun and a notebook referencing the anti-government Sovereign Citizen movement in Richardson's truck, as well as explosive materials, a rifle and what appeared to be methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms in his house. Richardson admitted making homemade explosives and said he used meth every other day, the charging documents say.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.