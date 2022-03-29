Jefferson County man shot, shocked by police files federal civil suit

ST. LOUIS — A man from Jefferson County who was shocked with a Taser by police before being shot in 2019 sued St. Louis County police this month.

The lawsuit says police used excessive force against Kevin Butenhoff during the March 19, 2019 encounter.

"We've always maintained his innocence," said Mark Byrne, one of Butenhoff's lawyers, in a phone interview Tuesday. "He was having a mental health crisis crisis in a basement," Byrne said, and rather than de-escalating the situation, "the approach that was used by officers… was extreme."

Police had been called about a suspicious person who had locked himself in the basement of an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Nottingham Estates in south St. Louis County.

When officers entered, they Butenhoff "crouched in the corner nearly naked, attempting to wrap a (cord) around his neck and yelling at the officers to shoot him," the suit says.

An officer fired two bean bag rounds from a shotgun, then officers used a Taser and more bean bag rounds before Officer Kevin Whitehead shot Butenhoff in the hand and the hip, the March 18 lawsuit says.

Bryne said Butenhoff spent several days in a coma after the shooting.

Police at the time said Butenhoff lunged at them with a pipe; the lawsuit denies this. They also said officers tried to de-escalate the situation and used less lethal methods before firing a gun.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment Tuesday.

Butenhoff is still facing charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

