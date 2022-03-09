 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jefferson County man who filmed abuse of child gets 25 years

ST. LOUIS — A registered sex offender from Jefferson County was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Wednesday for filming his sexual abuse of a girl and secretly taking videos of a teen in the bathroom.

Scott Michael Reinhardt II shot the videos in 2020 using his cell phone. The girl was eight or nine at the time.

Scott Reinhardt

Photo of Scott Michael Reinhardt II from the Missouri Sex Offender Registry.

Reinhardt, 36, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of production of child pornography.

In 2014, Reinhardt was sentenced in Jefferson County Circuit Court to five years in prison on two counts of statutory sodomy and one county of statutory rape. The victim in that case was 14, Reinhardt's plea says.

