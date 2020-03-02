Jefferson County man with prior DWI convictions faces murder charge in deadly crash, charges say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County man with at least four previous drunken driving convictions is now facing murder, DWI and other charges in a November crash that killed an 88-year-old man.

Richard L. Nicely Jr., 33, of the 8400 block of Lake Drive, was charged Feb. 25 with second-degree murder, three counts of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash on Nov. 29 along Highway B and Klondike Farms Road. The murder count against Nicely is called felony murder, which is when someone dies during the commission of a felony. The underlying felony in this case was felony DWI-chronic offender.

Authorities said Nicely's northbound Dodge Grand Caravan crossed into southbound traffic about 12:15 p.m. and struck a Chrysler Concorde driven by Paul D. Scaglione, 88, of Dittmer. Scaglione was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Joanne Scaglione, who was 87 at the time, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.