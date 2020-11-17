Jefferson County men in custody after police say they fired shots during police chase over stolen tractor

HILLSBORO — Two Jefferson County men are being held in jail without bond for shooting at police during a chase over a stolen tractor, according to a Tuesday news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregrey Tyler, 22, and Jesse Bell, 40, both of Dittmer, are charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, tampering, stealing, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.

Police on Sunday were dispatched to the 8700 block of Canyon Lane in Dittmer for a report of two people stealing.

There, police say, they saw the duo load a tractor onto a trailer that was attached to a stolen truck. When police turned on their lights, they say the suspects sped off.

Tyler fired shots at sheriff’s deputies during the chase, police say.

Police stopped the truck with spike strips in Washington County, and the two were arrested.

