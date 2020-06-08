You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jefferson County mobile home park agrees to county takeover of sewage lagoon to protect Big River
0 comments

Jefferson County mobile home park agrees to county takeover of sewage lagoon to protect Big River

Subscribe for $1 a month

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 80-acre mobile home park here has agreed to a county takeover of its sewage system to settle a federal lawsuit that claimed it was polluting the Big River.

Jefferson County will take over operation of the park’s wastewater lagoon and connect it to the county system, according to the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center, which announced the settlement Monday.

“Since 2015, the defendant had flagrantly disregarded several notices from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that they were in significant non-compliance with their water pollution permit,” said Great Rivers lawyer Bob Menees in the announcement. “Unfortunately, they continued using Missouri’s shared waters as their private dumping ground.”

In the settlement, Byrnes Mill Farms LLC and owner Mobile Home Park Investment Inc. denied violating the Clean Water Act. As part of the deal, they have also agreed to pay $5,000 to a nonprofit. The money will be used to improve the water quality of the river.

Great Rivers sued in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in January on behalf of Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports