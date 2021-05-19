Jefferson County nurse admits sexual abuse, producing child porn

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A nurse from Herculaneum pleaded guilty to a federal charge Wednesday and admitted recording the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl.

Melissa D. Jackson, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by Zoom to a federal charge of producing child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson said Jackson and her husband, William E. Jackson, sexually abused the girl and recorded the abuse on her iPhone. The couple also discussed by text messages "drugging her to ensure that she was unconscious" with melatonin, Anderson said. Melissa Jackson also sent images containing child porn to her husband and the pair discussed their enjoyment of the sexual abuse and their plans to commit more, Anderson said.

"Did you in fact do all of those things?" U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark asked Jackson.

"Yes," she responded, before breaking down into tears.

At sentencing in August, prosecutors will recommend 20 years in prison, and Jackson and her lawyers will ask for less. The crime carries a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Jackson will have to register as a sex offender upon her release from prison.

William Jackson's case is pending, but lawyers told Clark in March that he would also plead guilty, court records show.

