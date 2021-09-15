Jefferson County nurse gets 20 years on child porn charge

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A nurse from Herculaneum was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for recording the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl.

Melissa D. Jackson, 43, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of producing child pornography.

She admitted sexually abusing the girl in November of 2019, along with her boyfriend, William E. Jackson, and recording the abuse on her iPhone. The couple also discussed dosing her with melatonin to ensure she was unconscious during the abuse.

William Jackson pleaded guilty to the same charge last month. His sentencing hearing will be in November. Both sides have agreed to recommend 25 years in prison, to run at the same time as a pending child exploitation case in Jefferson County and an attempted child enticement case in federal court in East St. Louis.

As part of his plea, Jackson also admitted getting caught in an FBI sting in Illinois in 2020 trying to arrange sex with a 10-year-old girl. Investigators then found the pictures of the 6-year-old on his phone.

