Jefferson County woman charged after prosecutors say her 1-year-old child ingested drugs

CLAYTON — A Jefferson County woman was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child after St. Louis County prosecutors say her 1-year-old ingested fentanyl.

According to charging documents, Ashlee Wilfong, 23, of Arnold, admitted to dropping a capsule of fentanyl on the ground near the child on Sunday. The child later appeared confused, so Wilfong called 911.

The child tested positive at a hospital for fentanyl and opiate ingestion, according to charging documents.

Police say they found more than 100 heroin and fentanyl capsule pills in Wilfong's room.

A judge issued Wilfong a $50,000 bond.

