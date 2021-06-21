 Skip to main content
Jefferson County woman charged after prosecutors say her 1-year-old child ingested drugs
CLAYTON — A Jefferson County woman was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child after St. Louis County prosecutors say her 1-year-old ingested fentanyl. 

According to charging documents, Ashlee Wilfong, 23, of Arnold, admitted to dropping a capsule of fentanyl on the ground near the child on Sunday. The child later appeared confused, so Wilfong called 911.

The child tested positive at a hospital for fentanyl and opiate ingestion, according to charging documents. 

Police say they found more than 100 heroin and fentanyl capsule pills in Wilfong's room. 

A judge issued Wilfong a $50,000 bond. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports