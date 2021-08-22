Jefferson County woman dies after losing control of vehicle, striking light post

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman was killed early Sunday morning after losing control of her car on Highway 141 and hitting a light post, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman as Brittany M. Uzell, 24, of the House Springs area.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 141 at Ellis Grove Parkway.

The highway patrol said Uzell, driving a 2017 Honda Civic, was speeding when she lost control, ran off the right side of the road and struck the light post.

Uzell, who was not wearing at seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

