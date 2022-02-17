Jefferson County woman driving cement mixer ran red light before fatal crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in a fatal crash from 2020.

Charges say Laura E. Hemmer, 43, of the 2100 block of Brenda Lane near High Ridge, was driving a cement mixer weighing more than 27,000 pounds south on Hampton Avenue on June 18, 2020, when she ran a red light at Fyler Avenue and struck a vehicle driven by Alois Unger.

Unger died a week later at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, according to the charges and his obituary. His age and hometown were not immediately available.

The collision was recorded by surveillance cameras, charges said.

Hemmer was not in custody Thursday and could not be reached for comment. A judge ordered her held without bail.

