Jefferson County woman sentenced to 12 years in fatal Berkeley robbery

CLAYTON — A Jefferson County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for setting up a robbery in Berkeley home that left one man dead.

Grace Hatchet, 47, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. She was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Joseph Walsh III to 12 years in prison with credit for about four years she's already been jailed awaiting trial.

Hatchet had been set to go to trial Nov. 28 in the case.

In her plea, Hatchet admitted her involvement in the February 2018 death of 35-year-old Eddie Byrd Jr.

Police say Byrd, 35, was found shot to death in a car about 12:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Hatina Drive.

Charging documents say Hatchet was with Byrd in his car and tipped off her "associate" to their location. The shooter then showed up and killed Byrd, who lived in the 10400 block of Earl Drive in the Castle Point area of St. Louis County, according to the charges.

Hatchet was charged under a law that allows someone to be charged with second-degree murder if anyone is killed while the defendant is committing a felony, even if the defendant didn’t directly cause the death.

No one else has been charged with murder in the case.