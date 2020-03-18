Jefferson, Warren counties announce restaurant and bar restrictions

Restaurants and bars in Jefferson and Warren counties will be closed to "on-premises consumption," county officials announced Wednesday.

Jefferson County's new rules start at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will last 15 days, County Executive Dennis Gannon said in a statement.

The Warren County Commission imposed the news rules effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, with no stated expiration date.

The Warren County order encourages businesses to offer carry-out options, as well as delivery and window service options. It will allow 10 people inside businesses to pick up their orders, but only if patrons stay six feet apart.

Gannon's statement said "temporary adjustments for public health reasons are needed." He urged residents to continue to support the businesses.

He also announced that in-person meetings of county boards and commissions have been canceled.