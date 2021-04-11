Jennings crash leaves one dead

JENNINGS — A man was killed in a two-car crash on Sunday evening, St. Louis County police said.

Just after 5:30 p.m. police got a call about a crash on Lucas and Hunt Road and Sandpiper Drive.

Investigators say a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Lucas and Hunt Road when a Chevrolet HHR SUV driving south attempted to turn left onto Sandpiper Drive. The pickup truck hit the SUV.

The Chevrolet pickup truck was occupied by a man and a woman who were both taken to a hospital for injuries which were not life-threatening. The man driving the Chevrolet HHR was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

