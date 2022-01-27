Jennings girl found safe after mom claims she was taken by welfare worker

UPDATED to correct information about mother's claim

JENNINGS — Police canceled an endangered-person advisory Thursday after a Jennings girl who went missing under strange circumstances turned up safe.

An initial report to police said the 12-year-old girl was taken from her home on Hamilton Avenue on Wednesday afternoon by a woman posing as a child welfare worker.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said the report about the Department of Family Services worker came from the child's mother. Police checked with the state's DFS and found that that agency didn't take custody of the girl.

Washington said the girl returned home Thursday morning.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.