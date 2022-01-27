Jennings girl found safe, wasn't taken by woman posing as welfare worker

JENNINGS — Police canceled an endangered-person advisory Thursday after a Jennings girl reported missing under strange circumstances turned up safe.
An initial report to police said the 12-year-old girl was taken from her home on Hamilton Avenue on Wednesday afternoon by a woman posing as a child welfare worker. Police now say that account wasn't true.
St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said the erroneous report about the DFS worker came from the child's mother.
Washington said the girl returned home Thursday morning.
