Jennings homicide victim identified

JENNINGS — St. Louis County police officers responded to a homicide scene here Saturday night and identified the victim the next day as De’Marion Jones, 17, of the 200 block of Midlothian Road.

On Feb. 26, just before 11 a.m., St. Louis County police from the city of Jennings precinct responded to a call for service for an alarm sounding in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they learned that a shooting had occurred inside the business. Jones was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The suspect fled the scene, according to a release from St. Louis County police, but officers were able to determine the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, and St. Louis County police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

