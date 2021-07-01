Jennings man charged after son, 4, finds gun, fatally shoots himself

JENNINGS — A man was charged Thursday in the death of his 4-year-old son who found a loaded handgun in a dresser at their Jennings home and accidentally shot himself, St. Louis County police said.

Devonte Carter, 25, was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Devonte Carter Jr. found the handgun about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and shot himself in the head while handling the weapon, police said. The boy died at the home, which is in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue in Jennings.

The elder Carter is a convicted felon who cannot legally own a firearm. He was found guilty of drug possession in 2019, police said.

He's being held on $250,000 cash-only bail. Court records don't have an attorney listed for Carter.

