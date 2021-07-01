 Skip to main content
Jennings man charged after son, 4, finds gun, fatally shoots himself
JENNINGS — A man was charged Thursday in the death of his 4-year-old son who found a loaded handgun in a dresser at their Jennings home and accidentally shot himself, St. Louis County police said.

Devonte Carter, 25, was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Devonte Carter charged in son's death

Devonte Carter, 25, was charged Thursday, July 1, 2021, with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm after his 4-year-old son found a handgun and accidentally shot himself. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County police

Devonte Carter Jr. found the handgun about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and shot himself in the head while handling the weapon, police said. The boy died at the home, which is in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue in Jennings.

The elder Carter is a convicted felon who cannot legally own a firearm. He was found guilty of drug possession in 2019, police said.

He's being held on $250,000 cash-only bail. Court records don't have an attorney listed for Carter.

