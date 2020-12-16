 Skip to main content
Jennings man charged in deadly Hazelwood shooting
HAZELWOOD — A judge denied a 21-year-old man's bond on Wednesday after he was arrested on a murder charge in a Hazelwood shooting.

Quincey T. Haulcy, of the 5700 block of Albia Terrace in Jennings, was charged with first-degree murder, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

Haulcy was in a vehicle with others Saturday when it drove up alongside another car in the 400 block of Candlelight Lane in Hazelwood, authorities said. The driver of the second vehicle, Terry St. John, died when his car was fired on. Two others in the car with St. John were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Haulcy’s court-ordered ankle bracelet placed him at the shooting and that he confessed when questioned by investigators.

It was not clear why Haulcy had earlier been ordered to wear the bracelet.

Online court records did not show an attorney listed for Haulcy.

