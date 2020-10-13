Jennings man charged in deadly shooting

JENNINGS — A Jennings man was charged Monday with murdering a St. Louis man in Jennings last week.
Jaron Miller, 40, of the 6300 block of Albertine Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Friday's shooting death of LaQuinn Jefferson. Miller was also charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting at someone else.
Jefferson, 32, of the 4500 block of Minnesota Avenue, was found just after noon Friday in the driver's seat of a vehicle at Minnie Avenue and Wilborn Drive.
He died after being taken to a hospital, police said.
Miller fatally shot Jefferson and shot at another person using a 9mm pistol, charges say. A witness identified Miller as the shooter.
Police said they believe that after Jefferson was shot at Wilborn Drive and Emma Avenue, Jefferson's vehicle continued until it hit another vehicle.
Bail for Miller was set at $1 million cash-only.
