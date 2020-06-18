You are the owner of this article.
Jennings man charged in fentanyl death of 18-month-old nephew
JENNINGS — A Jennings man was charged Wednesday with endangering a child as a result of the fentanyl death of his 18-month-old nephew in November.

Tyrone K. Roseburrow, 46, of the first block of Simmons Drive, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

The boy, Brandon Holt, died from an overdose of the potent painkiller fentanyl, authorities say.

Charges describe Roseburrow as "the only fentanyl and heroin user within the residence" on Simmons Drive on Nov. 28 when his nephew "began acting strangely."

The boy had gone to sleep in his grandmother's bed, charges say. Police and paramedics responded to the home about 3:15 p.m, began CPR and took the boy to St. Louis Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's autopsy revealed fentanyl in his system, according to charges.

Police found drug paraphernalia "associated with heroin and fentanyl" in Roseburrow's room.

Roseburrow was being held at the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bail. There was no lawyer listed for him in court records.

Court records say Roseburrow's criminal history includes convictions in St. Louis and St. Louis County for drug possession, forgery and driving with a revoked and suspended license.

Tyrone Roseburrow

Tyrone Roseburrow was charged Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with child endangerment following the drug-related death of his nephew.
