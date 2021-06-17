Jennings man convicted of sexually abusing children for years

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found a Jennings man guilty of sexually abusing at least three girls and one boy, all of whom knew him, over the past two decades.

Haverley L. Bracy, 59, of the 2400 block of Hord Avenue, stood trial this week in St. Louis County Circuit Court on eight counts of child molestation and sodomy/attempted sodomy.

Charges said Bracy sexually abused the children at different times from 1998 until at least 2010.

“Our hearts go out to these four courageous victims, some of whom were not believed when they first came forward as children, but who kept seeking justice and helped us bring justice today,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Bracy's sentencing is set for July 29 before Circuit Judge Brian May.

