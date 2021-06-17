 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jennings man convicted of sexually abusing children for years
0 comments

Jennings man convicted of sexually abusing children for years

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found a Jennings man guilty of sexually abusing at least three girls and one boy, all of whom knew him, over the past two decades.

Haverley L. Bracy, 59, of the 2400 block of Hord Avenue, stood trial this week in St. Louis County Circuit Court on eight counts of child molestation and sodomy/attempted sodomy.

Haverley Bracy

Haverley Bracy stood trial in St. Louis County on multiple sex charges.

Charges said Bracy sexually abused the children at different times from 1998 until at least 2010.

“Our hearts go out to these four courageous victims, some of whom were not believed when they first came forward as children, but who kept seeking justice and helped us bring justice today,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Bracy's sentencing is set for July 29 before Circuit Judge Brian May.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mayor Tishaura Jones outlines proposed $80 million COVID-19 relief plan

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports