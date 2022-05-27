Jennings man fatally shot outside home is identified

Updated Friday with the name of the man who died.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday released the name of a man who died after being shot outside of a home in Jennings on Thursday night.

Edwardo Santiago Jr., 29, died at a hospital after the shooting, which happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue, St. Louis County police said.

Santiago, who lived in the same block where the shooting occurred, was outside with a group of people when a vehicle pulled up with two people in it. Someone in the vehicle began firing, and Santiago was shot multiple times, police said.

Santiago was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released information about suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a potential reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

