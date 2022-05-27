 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jennings man fatally shot outside home is identified

  • 0

Updated Friday with the name of the man who died.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday released the name of a man who died after being shot outside of a home in Jennings on Thursday night. 

Edwardo Santiago Jr., 29, died at a hospital after the shooting, which happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue, St. Louis County police said. 

Santiago, who lived in the same block where the shooting occurred, was outside with a group of people when a vehicle pulled up with two people in it. Someone in the vehicle began firing, and Santiago was shot multiple times, police said.

Santiago was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he later died.  

Police have not released information about suspects. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a potential reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News