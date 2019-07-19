ST. LOUIS • A Jennings man was given a 120-day jail term and five years' probation in a drunken, high-speed crash in 2016 that killed a man in St. Louis.
Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach sentenced Omar J. Brown, 35, on Friday, court records say. The sentence also includes 120 hours of community service, alcohol and mental health assessments.
Brown, of the 8600 block of Clifton Avenue, pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter in the fiery crash that killed 45-year-old James Carrawell.
Police said Brown was speeding at more than 120 mph in a Ford Mustang about 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2016, on westbound Interstate 70 between the Branch Street and Salisbury Avenue exits when he rear-ended a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Carrawell.
The collision caused the Fusion to hit a concrete median divider, overturn and catch fire, police said. Police said the Mustang was reported to be speeding and swerving from lane to lane before the crash. The Mustang's data recorder revealed speeds of more than 120 mph at impact.
Court records say results from blood tests showed Brown's blood-alcohol content to be 0.195 percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent to drive a vehicle in Missouri.
Carrawell lived in the 2900 block of Clanfield Drive in north St. Louis County.