Jennings man gets eight life prison terms for sexually abusing four children

CLAYTON — A Jennings man found guilty in June of sexually abusing at least three girls and a boy was sentenced Thursday to eight consecutive life terms in prison.

Circuit Judge Brian May sentenced Haverley L. Bracy, 60, for eight convictions of child molestation and sodomy/attempted sodomy. Bracy would not be eligible for parole for at least 200 years.

Bracy was convicted of sexually abusing the children at different times from 1998 until at least 2010.

Two relatives of the victims spoke in court Thursday, expressing their anger at Bracy for his crimes and lack of remorse.

"I have so much hate for this guy," one of the relatives said. "He was their worst nightmare, what he's done to those kids. I just want to say for the rest of his miserable life, stay miserable."