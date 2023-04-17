CLAYTON — A Jennings man was placed on probation Friday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 4-year-old son who in 2021 found a loaded handgun in a dresser and accidentally shot himself.

DeVonte Carter Sr., 27, was placed on five years probation in St. Louis County Circuit Court Friday after pleading guilty in December to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his son DeVonte Carter Jr.

The 4-year-old found a handgun about 9:45 a.m. on June 30, 2021 and shot himself in the head while handling the weapon, police said at the time. The boy died at the family's residence in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue in Jennings.

Carter Sr. was originally charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm in the case. He was convicted of a drug possession felony in 2019 and could not legally own a firearm at the time of his son's death.

Carter Sr. will be required to complete a parenting class and is barred from possessing a firearm or ammunition as conditions of his probation. Should he violate probation, he will face a sentence of five years in prison, according to court records.