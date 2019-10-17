UPDATED with name of one victim, a man from Jennings
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis added two new homicides to its count Thursday, with two men dying after being shot within four hours of each other.
About 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, a man was killed in a double shooting in the 1400 block of North 13th Street. Police said the man, 42, died at a hospital. His name has not been released. Another man, 53, was in critical but unstable condition.
Police say someone else had rushed the younger victim to the hospital before police arrived. The shooting was on the border of the Carr Square and Columbus Square neighborhoods, near Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue.
Police said two men are suspected of firing the shots on 13th Street, but police have made no arrests and had no detailed description of the gunmen. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The second fatal shooting in the four-hour period happened at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday near the Halls Ferry Circle in north St. Louis. A man died after being shot in the 1100 block of Howell Street. This crime scene was in the Baden neighborhood.
The victim was identified as Paul Mayweather, 31, of the 7100 block of Beulah Avenue in Jennings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
These deaths would bring to at least 163 the number of homicides so far this year in St. Louis. In all of 2018, there were 186 homicides.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.