Jennings man left scene of crash that killed motorcyclist, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A Jennings man was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a fatal crash last year.

Melvin P. Young, 38, of the 5700 block of Janet Avenue, was charged with one count of a leaving the scene of a fatal crash April 28, 2020, at Virginia Avenue and Winnebago Street.

Charges say Young was driving a Nissan Rogue that collided with Kawasaki motorcycle about 5:20 p.m., killing the motorcyclist identified in court records as Gary Melton. An online obituary for Melton says he was 30 and lived in St. Louis.

Young ran from his SUV after the crash, leaving medication bottles identifying him and his cellphone inside the vehicle, charges say. After being arrested, he told police he "panicked" and fled because "he did not know what else to do."

Police said last year that a woman, 50, who was riding in the SUV stayed at the crash scene.

Young was ordered held without bail. No lawyer was listed for him in court records.

