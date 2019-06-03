ST. LOUIS • A Jennings man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in a drunken, high-speed crash that killed a man in St. Louis.
Omar J. Brown, 35, will be sentenced July 19 by Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach, court records say. Brown, of the 8600 block of Clifton Avenue, was charged in 2017 with involuntary manslaughter in the fiery crash that killed 45-year-old James Carrawell.
Police said Brown was speeding at more than 120 mph in a Ford Mustang about 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2016, on westbound Interstate 70 between the Branch Street and Salisbury Avenue exits when he rear-ended a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Carrawell.
The collision caused the Fusion to hit a concrete median divider, overturn and catch fire, police said. Police said the Mustang was reported to be speeding and swerving from lane to lane before the crash. The Mustang's data recorder revealed speeds of more than 120 mph at impact.
Court records say results from blood tests showed Brown's blood-alcohol content to be 0.195 percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent to drive a vehicle in Missouri.
Carrawell lived in the 2900 block of Clanfield Drive in north St. Louis County.