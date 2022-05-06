Jennings man sentenced for helping romance scammers bilk women nationwide

ST. LOUIS — A Jennings man who helped Nigerian romance scammers steal hundreds of thousands in cash and electronics from women in 25 states was sentenced Friday to five years and three months in prison.

Bonmene Sibe, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk for his role collecting packages from post office boxes in St. Louis and St. Louis County that had been mailed by victims between January and June of 2020. He and another man collected or tried to collect 87 packages or mail sent by people in Illinois and 24 other states.

The other man, Ovuoke F. Ofikoro, also 43, admitted last year that co-conspirators in Nigeria and the United States stole the identities of American military officers or created fake officers' identities and tricked women into sending cash or electronics to help them. Ofikoro is set to be sentenced May 27.

Sibe and Ofikoro also are jointly liable for more than $844,000 in restitution.

A third defendant, Trenice Hassel, 29, pleaded guilty last year to one count of making false statements to a federal agency and admitted enlisting a woman to open a post office box in Berkeley. She was sentenced to time served.

