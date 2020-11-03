Jennings man shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man shot and killed early Sunday in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.
Terrell Cooper, 30, of Jennings, was shot and killed just after midnight in the 5900 block of Michigan Avenue. Police say they found Cooper dead on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect, police say, is an unknown Black man who was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans the night of the shooting.
Cooper lived in the 2300 block of Shields Avenue.
