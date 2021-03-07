Jennings man takes 1-year-old girl, threatens shootout with police

Police issued an endangered person advisory early Sunday for a 1-year-old girl who was taken from a home in Jennings Thursday night. The suspect threatened a shootout with police if confronted.

Royalty Miller was taken from a home in the 7000 block of Emma Avenue at about 10 p.m. The suspect is Grenale Antonio Henderson, 35, who is Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, who has black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion, and a neck tattoo of “NANA” on the left side.

The girl is Black, one foot 6 inches tall, 30-40 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white socks.

The advisory, issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol, said Henderson took Royalty, and the girl’s mother called him the next morning requesting she be returned. He told her he would not and that she would never see her again. He also said he would get into a shootout with police.

Police said he was driving a black Audi bearing Missouri plates OLHEAD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

