Jennings mother charged with exposing 2-year-old to fentanyl

JENNINGS — A Jennings woman was charged Wednesday after police said she exposed one of her children to fentanyl.

Malinda White, 28, of the 1900 block of Switzer Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of child endangerment.

Police and paramedics responded to White's home Tuesday for an unresponsive 2-year-old, charges said. Paramedics revived the child with Narcan and took the child to the pediatric intensive care unit at St. Louis Children's Hospital. There, the child tested positive for fentanyl.

White told police she is a heroin user and stores it in a plastic container in her bedroom, where it was accessible to her 2-year-old child and the child's 9-year-old sibling, charges said. She told police she used heroin Tuesday morning, hugged and kissed her youngest child on the mouth and then fell asleep.

White said she awoke a half-hour later to find her 2-year-old unresponsive. She also told police her 9-year-old son had been home earlier in the day.

Police seized several small bags, empty capsules containing white powder and drug paraphernalia in the home where she and her boyfriend live, charges said.

Bail for White was set at $10,000 cash only. Her lawyer could not be reached.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.