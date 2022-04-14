Jennings murder case dismissed because of no-show witness

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge this week dismissed a 2020 murder case because a key witness for the state could not be found, authorities said.

Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer on Monday denied a continuance and granted Deaunte T. Perry's motion to dismiss charges of murder and armed criminal action in the November 2020 shooting death of Guy Gibson after a crucial witness for the prosecution refused to cooperate, said Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Perry's case had been set for trial this week.

Perry, 27, was charged in 2020 with fatally shooting Gibson, 28, in the 5300 block of Hodiamont Avenue. Charges said Gibson drove to a home in that block to pick up a friend and was shot multiple times when he arrived.

The shooting stemmed from a disagreement over a woman, King said.

Gibson lived in the 2600 block of McLaran Avenue in Jennings. Perry lived in the 8700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in St. Louis.

Perry's lawyer could not be reached.

