ST. LOUIS — A Jennings woman on bond for charges of letting her infant ingest drugs and die is now charged in another child's fentanyl overdose death.

St. Louis County prosecutors last week charged Mary Curtis, 30, with first-degree child endangerment in the overdose death of 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson. The child's death came almost exactly a year after Curtis' 17-day-old son overdosed and died.

Curtis' latest charges mark at least the ninth time since the beginning of 2022 that charges have been filed after a child's fatal overdose in the St. Louis area, according to Post-Dispatch records.

Curtis was tasked on March 20 with babysitting 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson for a few hours when the child overdosed in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue in Jennings. Brailey was pronounced dead at a hospital and tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer that's not approved for human use but is increasingly mixed with fentanyl in the U.S.

In the March 11, 2022, death of Curtis' 17-day-old son, Tre'mon Austin, the baby had enough methadone in his system to kill an adult, according to charging documents. Methadone is an opioid used to curb withdrawal systems in people who have opioid addiction.

“The toxicologist also stated she was positive that (Tre'mon Austin) was purposely given methadone as there was too much methadone in (Tre'mon Austin’s) system to come from breastfeeding,” court records said.

Curtis was charged with first-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree assault in Tre'mon's death and released on bond about six weeks ago.

But in addition to the child endangerment charge, Curtis also had several pending drug and theft charges, so her defense lawyer, Alexa Hillary, said she was immediately transferred from city custody to county jail on those charges. One of those cases includes a charge of interfering with the custody of another of her children and endangering their safety.

Curtis was released on bond for those charges on March 2 — less than three weeks before 17-month-old Brailey overdosed while in Curtis' care.

Judge Madeline Connolly, the presiding judge in the 2022 overdose case, declined to comment on why she granted a bond modification that allowed Curtis to be released, saying she cannot discuss pending cases.

“Every case is different and needs to be evaluated individually,” St. Louis court spokesperson Joel Currier said. “Judges have to consider a variety of factors when deciding to release someone. They have to consider the least constrictive means available to ensuring someone’s presence at trial.”

City prosecutors filed to revoke Curtis' bond in the case of her son's death one day after Brailey’s died, but the toddler's death was not mentioned in court filings. The court wrote in an order that Curtis had violated her bond and that holding her in custody was the only way to ensure she was not a danger to the community.