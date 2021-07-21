 Skip to main content
Jennings woman charged with endangering welfare of her newborn
JENNINGS — The mother of a newborn whose blood tested positive for cocaine has been charged in St. Louis County with endangering the welfare of a child, court records indicate.

Mildred A. Merritt, 30, of the 8400 block of Sunbury Avenue in Jennings, was charged Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, by using drugs while she was pregnant.

According to charging documents, the investigation dates to late December. Merritt's son tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine after he was born, and Merritt also tested positive. Merritt told hospital staff that she had used drugs daily for 10 years, charging documents indicate. 

Police do not know where Merritt is, charging documents say. Merritt left her son at the hospital without completing a birth certificate and has not attempted to have contact with him since, police said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

