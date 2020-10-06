Jennings woman charged with fatal shooting at St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS — A Jennings woman was charged late Monday in a deadly shooting a night earlier at a bar on the city's north side.

Alexis R. Irvin, 28, of the 2500 block of Ada Avenue, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Sunday's shooting death of a man at Bernie's Place Lounge & Restaurant, 1930 North Ninth Street.

William Edwards, 36, of Cahokia was shot multiple times about 10:45 p.m. and died inside the bar in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Charges list Irvin's gender as male but police say Irvin is female and used the she pronoun in court documents to say Irvin admitted shooting Edwards.

According to court records, witnesses reported Irvin's friend started an argument and physical fight with Edwards and that Irvin intervened by shooting Edwards several times.

On Monday, police said that as they were investigating Edwards' death, a 28-year-old woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police took her into custody after she was treated.

Irvin was held without bail. Court records list no lawyer for Irvin.

