Jennings woman fatally struck by vehicle
JENNINGS — A Jennings woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Thursday night.

Elizabeth James, 74, was diagonally crossing the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Cozen Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday when she was hit, police say. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

James was identified Friday by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police say. 

