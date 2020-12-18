Jennings woman fatally struck by vehicle

JENNINGS — A Jennings woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Thursday night.
Elizabeth James, 74, was diagonally crossing the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Cozen Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday when she was hit, police say. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
James was identified Friday by the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police say.
From staff reports
