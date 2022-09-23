Jersey County files suit over Illinois cash bail change

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, which is set to take effect in January.

Short for Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, the SAFE-T Act is a broad-ranging criminal justice reform initiative passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January 2021. Along with ending cash bail, the law seeks to reduce the number of people incarcerated before a guilty verdict by limiting the circumstances in which a judge can order pretrial detention.

Several state’s attorneys are seeking changes in the law, up to a full repeal, arguing that while the intent may be to empower judges to detain more dangerous individuals, the law as approved is too limiting.

“In the absence of a legislative fix, we will be asking the courts to render this act unconstitutional,” Goetten said. “This act does nothing more than strip vital tools from law enforcement, take discretion away from our judges, and create an environment where criminals call the shots.”

Goetten said the elimination of cash bond tops the list of issues he has with the act.

“I am not opposed to cashless bond on certain low-level, nonviolent offenses,” he said. “But there should be no exception to violent offenders and those that may pose a threat to public safety.”