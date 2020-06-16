Jerseyville man dies in Edwardsville fire

ST. LOUIS — A 74-year-old Jerseyville man died in an Edwardsville fire Monday morning.
John L. Munsterman, 74, started what was initially a controlled burn of fencing debris behind his son's home, said Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn.
The fire then got out of control and spread to the home. Munsterman, unable to escape, was pronounced dead an hour later.
The investigation is ongoing.
