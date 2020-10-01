Jerseyville man sentenced to 65 years in murder of Alton woman

EDWARDSVILLE — A Jerseyville man on Thursday received a 65-year prison sentence after a jury in March found him guilty of murdering an Alton woman.

Roger Carroll, 54, said at the sentencing hearing that he looking forward to his appeal and never admitted to killing 47-year-old Bonnie L. Woodward in 2010, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, who prosecuted the case.

"When Bonnie went missing, we lost one of our own, and our whole community shared Bonnie’s family’s suffering over those eight long years," said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons. "Thanks to our Cold Case Unit, working in cooperation with the Jersey County State’s Attorney, our Sheriffs and with local law enforcement in both Madison and Jersey counties, we never lost hope and never abandoned our calling to keep searching for her."

In 2018, Carroll's son told a grand jury that he heard gunshots, then saw his his father drag Woodward's body across a yard. The son also testified that his father forced him to burn her body and bury the ashes.