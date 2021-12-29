Joel Currier's memorable stories from 2021: NFL/Rams settlement, gun-waving lawyers and dropped murder cases

The courts haven't closed, I tell them. They've just slowed down and have been forced to adapt like so much else since March 2020. Many pretrial hearings have gone virtual. The courthouses have fewer trials and are less crowded by design. People have to wear masks all the time and space out in the courtroom for safety.

Throughout the year, I've still had the chance to cover some major court cases in St. Louis. One that has dominated my time has been the relocation lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams, the National Football League and all of its owners. It had been set for trial this coming January but recently ended in a $790 million settlement for St. Louis and St. Louis County. One scoop in that case came in June when the NFL filed their motion to throw out the case in St. Louis Circuit Court. Most of the filings in this case have been under a 2018 protective order but either the Rams and NFL neglected to file this one under seal or the court inadvertently allowed public access to the documents, allowing me to read them before the court sealed them again. The records provided an illuminating glimpse into how the NFL sought to defend the lawsuit. Read that story on the case here.