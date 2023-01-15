Jogger chasing her dog is killed by MetroLink train at crossing in Swansea

SWANSEA — A Belleville woman was hit and killed by a Metro train Sunday morning at a rail crossing here while chasing after her dog, police say.

The woman was identified as Jennifer McDonald, 52, of Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

McDonald was struck by an eastbound MetroLink train shortly before 11 a.m. at a rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road just north of Illinois State Route 161, according to a Swansea police report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Old Caseyville Road crosses the MetroLink tracks near a bicycle and pedestrian trail that runs parallel to the MetroLink route.

Witnesses told investigators McDonald was jogging in the area with her dog when the dog ran off, police said. The gates at the crossing were down and functioning properly when McDonald tried to cross in front of an eastbound train, police said.

Metro Transit President and Chief Executive Officer Taulby Roach issued a statement late Sunday evening, saying, in part, "Despite the train operator's efforts to brake, the train was unable to stop before impact. The dog was unharmed and later located by local police officials. All of us at Metro Transit and the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners express our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who lost her life in this tragic incident. We understand the gravity of this situation and are fully cooperating with the authorities in the ongoing investigation to understand the cause."

Roach also said Metro Transit is providing resources to support the train operator as she navigates the trauma of the accident.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at 618-233-8114.

The incident shut down the MetroLink route between Memorial Hospital and Swansea stations for hours Sunday as police investigated.