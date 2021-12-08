 Skip to main content
John Britt, former Missouri public safety director, St. Louis Secret Service head, dies at 72
CHESTERFIELD — John Britt, former lead special agent of the Sercret Service St. Louis field office and Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, died Sunday. He was 72. 

Britt, of Chesterfield, began his career as a police officer in University City before he spent 27 years in the St. Louis field office of the Secret Service,  where he rose through the ranks to become lead agent

John Britt

John Britt.

Britt in 1999 notably coordinated Secret Service security for Pope John Paul II's visit to the U.S and oversaw visits from seven U.S. presidents, according to his family obituary.

From 2002 through 2008, Britt served as the senior director for global security at the Anheuser-Busch Companies in St. Louis.

From 2009 through 2011, Britt served in the cabinet of Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon as director of the Department of Public Safety.

"Whether he was protecting George Bush or Anheuser-Busch, he did it with professionalism, integrity, and a whole lot of humor," his family obituary reads. 

Britt is survived by his wife of 47 years, Peggy, three adult children and eight grandchildren. 

