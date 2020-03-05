John Rallo, the businessman at the center of Steve Stenger's scheme, gets 17 months in prison

ST. LOUIS — The businessman at the center of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's pay-to-play indictment was sentenced on Thursday to 17 months in federal court, plus two years probation.

John Rallo, who federal prosecutors say offered campaign donations to Stenger in exchange for real estate deals and a sham contract with economic development agencies, is the final person sentenced in the investigation that rocked regional politics. The investigation also led to charges against Stenger, his chief of staff, Bill Miller, and Sheila Sweeney, the former head of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

Rallo, who lived in west St. Louis County and most recently in the Salt Lake City area, first met Stenger at Sam's Steakhouse during the politician's initial 2014 run for county executive in a meeting arranged by Sorkis Webbe Jr. — a former St. Louis alderman who was charged in the '80s for vote fraud and harboring a fugitive.

The insurance businessman made his first $5,000 contribution to Stenger that night in exchange for assurances that Stenger, if elected, would help him win a county insurance contract.