Jones aide says part of closed workhouse will be available for temporary short-term holding of inmates

ST. LOUIS — The city will keep part of its medium-security jail, also known as the workhouse, available for future temporary housing of prisoners on a short-term basis after its official closure, an aide to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Friday.

Jones’ spokesman, Nick Dunne, said the area would be a contingency holding space used if there is no room at the city’s main jail downtown at some point.

But he said the administration expects that the downtown facility, the City Justice Center, will be able to accommodate all of the remaining workhouse prisoners when the shutdown occurs later this month.

He said plans continue to call for that to happen around June 20. Workhouse employees also will shift downtown then, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s leaving it open for overflow just in case,” Dunne said of the workhouse, which is on Hall Street in north St. Louis.

He said if the overflow ever is used, it would be for people held on lesser charges such as parole violations. “We’re always going to have a contingency plan on hand,” he said.

Dunne said the administration still plans to do a study of what the workhouse property could be used for in future years.