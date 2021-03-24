Joplin lawmaker proposes group of armed volunteers who could be mobilized by Missouri governor during emergencies

A Missouri state senator from Joplin is taking a different approach to a Second Amendment preservation bill, tying it to an official group of armed volunteers.

Sen. Bill White has proposed the creation of a group known as “the minutemen of the state” that can be called into service by the governor in the event of a state of emergency. Volunteers can join by enrolling with the Department of Public Safety and would be required to secure their own firearms, ammunition, uniforms and other supplies.

While the bill would create a force that would rarely be used, White said, the larger purpose is to protect gun ownership rights that he views as being under threat by a Democratic president and a Democratic majority in Congress.

“It’s a novel approach to Second Amendment protections,” White said. “Because of the requirement of this bill to provide your own firearms and because those firearms become property of the state, the fed has no ability to regulate them or tax them.”

White said he expects the bill to go through the committee hearing process soon, but he is also prepared to see it languish, giving him the opportunity to refine it for next year’s session.

The bill has the same intent as other Second Amendment protection acts.