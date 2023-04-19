ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Joseph McCulloch, the brother of former St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch, was appointed Wednesday as the new prosecutor in neighboring St. Charles County.

If confirmed Monday by the County Council, Joseph McCulloch will succeed Tim Lohmar, who resigned recently. McCulloch served on the council himself from 2005 to 2008.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann, who made the appointment, said in a statement that McCulloch is an experienced trial attorney with a broad range of experience from traffic offenses to homicide.

"His conservative, law-and-order background makes him the ideal candidate for Prosecuting Attorney," he said.

McCulloch, 66, a retired St. Louis police officer, was just reelected April 4 to the part-time position of St. Charles municipal judge. He was among 11 people who applied to succeed Lohmar.

Lohmar's resignation March 30 was unusual because it came less than five months after he was reelected to another four-year term.

He said in a news release that he could no longer give the office the energy and attention it requires and still have time for his family and his health and well-being.

Lohmar, who held the post since 2012, gave no indication in his statement that his decision was related to controversy over his arrest last summer on suspicion of DWI after he was stopped by police in Lake Ozark, Missouri. No charges have been filed in the case.

Under the county charter, the new appointed prosecutor must share the same political affiliation as Lohmar, a Republican.

When McCulloch was on the council, he was elected as a Democrat. But he has since changed his affiliation to a Republican, he has said.